Arts & Entertainments

Uganda’s ‘ugliest man’ marries 3rd wife

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Ugandan comedian, Godfrey Baguma (aka Ssebabi), who has been dubbed as the world’s ugliest man, last weekend got married to his third wife in grand style. The bride and groom were joined in holy matrimony and they look so happy in the pictures which has since gone viral on social media after they were shared on Twitter, Thursday.

Godfrey Baguma, 47, who is believed to suffer from a rare, unknown medical condition, and his second wife Kate Namanda, 30, welcomed a baby girl some years ago. Baguma won the less-than-favourable ‘Ugliest Man’ title in 2002, after he entered the competition to make money for his family. Before his marriage to Kate, Godfrey had two children with his first wife, but their marriage came to an end when he caught her cheating.

Ssebabi’, is a father of seven. He earned his nick name ‘Ssebabi’ after winning in the ugliest man contest. He lives in Kyazanga, Lwengo district, and is married to Kate Namande, 28, with whom he has five children

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

To be a tenant is a sin; when you have a landlord, you have two lords – Nigerian Pastor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pastor Charles Osasuwa, founder of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly Inc., trended on social media after he said it is a sin to be a tenant because that makes you have another lord aside Jesus Christ. While preaching on the pulpit in a that went viral on Twitter, the clergyman said God is a Jealous […]
Arts & Entertainments

Marry now, Femi Otedola tells daughter Temi, Mr. Eazi

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has asked his daughter, Temi, and boyfriend, Mr Eazi when they will be getting married. “Moremiii, when una go marry”, Otedola asked in the comment section of his daughter’s Instagram post. Temi who made her movie debut featuring in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ had shared a photo of her boyfriend Mr Eazi […]
Arts & Entertainments

New James Bond trailer for ‘No Time To Die’ released

Posted on Author Reporter

  A new trailer for No Time To Die – James Bond’s 25th cinema outing – has been released online. The two-minute 34 second video ups the stakes for the long-awaited movie, telling fans that this is: “The mission that changes everything.” It kicks off with Bond narrowly avoiding being run down by a speeding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: