Ugbade’s burden, ambition with Eaglets

Nigeria is a respected country in age-grade football at global level. The exploits of the country’s U-17 team in the FIFA World Cup for this cadre have been very impressive and consistent. So far, Nigeria is the most decorated country in the world with five FIFA U-17 World Cup wins. The journey started in 1985 when a bunch of unsung U-16 boys ruled the world in China. Nigeria defeated Germany 2-0 in the final. Four more times Nigeria repeated the feat at U-17 FIFA World Cup but sadly this did not translate much in the senior national team. The transition of players from age grade to senior cadre is a big issue with the country’s football federation. FIFA’s aspirations for the age-grade football is to help boost the development of the game in member federations systematically with good data base to monitor the players.

Of course, we are not looking at the science of the game in this part of the world, rather, we assemble players hurriedly to prosecute matches or competitions. Incidentally, the current coach of the national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, Nduka Ugbade, is one who speaks about the football and also uses it to tutor his lads. Not only that, it was Ugbade who lifted the very first World Cup trophy for Nigeria in China as the captain of the then Eaglets team. On Sunday in Algeria, Ugbade will lead the Nigerian lads out against Zambia in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria.

Morocco and South Africa are the other teams in the group which potentially is expected to be tricky for all the teams. The result of the opening game is very crucial but the development of football in Morocco in recent years also makes the country’s U-17 team to be a threat to the Eaglets. The global pedigree of Nigeria in this cadre is enough to make every opposition to double preparations against Eaglets. It is important to commend the coaching crew of the team and the Nigeria Football Federation over the excellent record of the team in the final MRI scan process.

That shows good administration as the country already did her own screening before heading to Algeria and it is believed the concentration in camp will not be altered by the results, rather it was a boost. Nigeria’s national teams have been struggling on the continent in recent times. Last year, the Super Eagles crashed out of the AFCON tournament in the second round just as the Women’s senior national team, the Super Falcons, also fumbled at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations by finishing 4th.

The Falcons lost three times in the competition and such had never happened to the team before. First, the team lost to South Africa in the group stage, crashed out of the race to the trophy by losing to Morocco in the semis and eventually, they also lost to Zambia in the Third Place match. This year, the U-20 national team qualified for the World Cup finals through AFCON but they lost in the semi-finals to Gambia in the continental competition. In the CHAN tournament for home-based players, the Nigerian team did not even qualify for the finals. Eaglets’ coach, Ugbade, is aware of all these and he has challenged himself and the boys to break the ‘trophyless’ jinx of Nigeria’s national teams in recent time. “It has been great working with these talented boys but we have a duty to protect the image of our country by going all the way to win the trophy.

Some people called me to do this for Nigeria and I understand. It’s not about pressure but just to maintain our name on the continent. The boys are ready and we will give our best,” Ugbade said. We expect the Eaglets to make the country proud but it is important for the authorities of the game to look beyond the competition and monitor the team properly to get some of the future stars for the country. FIFA’s real target for the age-limit events should prevail in Nigeria. Deliberate efforts should be made to guarantee proper transition just as the talents in this cadre must be nurtured and encouraged to get better. A team with the best record at global stage should win at ease on the continent but since the bunch is not made up of same players, anything can happen if adequate prep and efforts are not made to get results and benefit from the age-grade plan of the world’s football governing body, FIFA.