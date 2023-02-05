News

Ugboma: NBA vows to investigate murder

Urges strengthened security outfits in courts

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), on Saturday called for adequate security networks in courts, in a bid to stem the tide of attacks on lawyers. Maikyau made this known in a statement to newsmen on Saturday, following Friday’s murder of a customary court judge in Imo State, Mr. Nnaemeka Ugboma.

In the statement, e-signed by NBA National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Habeeb Lawal, and made available to newsmen in Lagos, the NBA said it is committed to getting to the root of the ugly incident. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugboma, Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, was shot dead on Friday afternoon. He was reportedly murdered by yet-to-be identified assailants in the court premises in the full glare of other court users. According to the NBA, the murder of Ugboma has become one too many episodes of such gruesome killings, and called on the government to strengthen security outfits in courts. The statement reads; “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) condemns the killing of Nnaemeka Ugboma, the Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Mr. Ugboma was murdered yesterday afternoon by yet-to-be identified assailants in the premises of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in cold blood and in full glare of other court users. “According to eyewitness accounts, Mr. Ugboma had just finished conducting proceedings when his murderers came in their numbers, collected the phones of everyone present, rounded up Mr. Ugboma and shot him in the head. “The NBA notes with dismay that the cruel murder of Nnaemeka Ugboma is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on innocent persons, including legal practitioners and judges, in what has become a disturbing norm in Imo State.

 

