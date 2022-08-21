News

Ugwuanyi approves creation of Ndioke Ibagwa-Aka autonomous community

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has granted approval to the request made by the OHA Ibagwa- Aka community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state for the creation of Ndioke Ibagwa-Aka Autonomous Community. Gov. Ugwuanyi gave the approval when the people of OHA Ibagwa-Aka community visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to thank him for the appointment of their son, Comrade Dr. Peter Andy Omeje as a commissioner in his cabinet.

 

Also, they came to appreciate his achievements in the areas of peace building, security, infrastructural development, education, health, human resources development, women and  youth empowerment.

The people of Ibagwa- Aka also paid glowing tributes to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, stressing that the medical university is one of the landmark achievements the governor will be indelibly remembered for.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Prof Ikenna Omeje stated that this is the first time in the history of Enugu State that an indigene of Ibagwa-Aka was appointed a commissioner,  expressing profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for breaking the jinx.

. Prof. Omeje added that the people of Ibagwa-Aka are equally delighted at the ongoing road construction in the community, adding that they are impressed that the standard of the road project will stand the test of time.

 

He went further to appreciate the governor for the construction of a Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centre in Ibagwa-Aka, saying: “This is the best ever and it is already functioning with medical personnel and facilities to upgrade healthcare service delivery in our community.”

 

Further expressing their gratitude, Prof. Omeje told Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, that “you have liberated us from our political suppressors,” and declared their unanimous support for his senatorial bid in 2023. They assured the governor of their maximum support and solidarity and that of other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

 

