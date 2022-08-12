Ugwuanyi calls for justice in Ishi-Ozalla communal issue

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the state Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, to take all necessary measures to address the injustice in Ishi-Ozalla Autonomous Community, Nkanu West Local Government Area, over the Igweship tussle in the community.

Ugwuanyi who gave the directive when the people of Ishi-Ozalla visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to lay complaints over “the inhuman, very pathetic, and unjust treatment” being meted out to them by a politician from the community and his cohorts, told them that his administration will observe all the processes required to address the injustice.

The governor assured the people of Ishi-Ozalla that the story will change next time they visit the Government House. Insisting that justice must be done, Governor Ugwuanyi urged them to “embrace peace, love one another and show love to all,” in keeping with his administration’s peace and grassroots development initiatives. Laying their complaints to Ugwuanyi, Mrs. Muna Nweke, accused a politician from Ishi-Ozalla of being behind all the crises in the community, saying that the person in question “imposed an Igwe on us while the people of the community have unanimously elected an Igwe, our illustrious son, Don Sylvester Nweke.”

Nweke told the governor that the accused person and his political cabals deployed name-dropping tactics in an attempt to intimidate the people of Ishi- Ozalla and impose an unpopular candidate on them as their traditional ruler. “Your Excellency, you could also recall that we issued a press release that we are not part of it (imposition) and you asked us to go and make peace,” she said.

