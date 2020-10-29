Ugwuanyi calls for prayers, sober reflection

As Muslim faithful commemorate this year’s Eidel- Maulud, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has called on all Nigerians to intensify prayers and reflect soberly on the challenges confronting the nation. Ugwuanyi, who in his goodwill message conveyed the felicitations of the government and good people of Enugu State to President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful, maintained that it was through intensified prayers, abiding faith in God and commitment to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers that the country’s efforts at sustaining peace, unity and progress will be fully actualized. The governor noted that the Islamic event was timely and remarkable as it would go a long way in reinvigorating the virtues of peaceful co-existence, unity, faith, sacrifice, obedience, love, tolerance and charity as exemplified by the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad. Ugwuanyi therefore wished all Nigerians a peaceful and pleasant celebration and enjoined the youth to embrace peace and avoid any act that could undermine the unity and security of the country.
