Ugwuanyi, CAN pray for peace, security in Nigeria

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday joined members and leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to hold a one-day mega prayer rally for peace and God’s urgent intervention in the security challenges confronting the country. Declaring open the prayer rally, the state chairman of CAN, Rev. Emmanuel Ositadimma Edeh, disclosed that the theme, “My Peace I Give Unto You”, was occasioned by “the prevailing circumstances of the day”, stating that “as Christians, we quickly remembered the words of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in John 14:27, which says “My Peace I Give Unto You”. The CAN chairman stressed that “we need peace in our hearts, peace in our homes, peace in our communities, peace in all our 17 local government areas, peace in Enugu State, peace in the South East Zone, peace in our nation Nigeria and the whole world.”

Like this: Like Loading...