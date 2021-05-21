News

Ugwuanyi, CAN pray for peace, security in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday joined members and leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to hold a one-day mega prayer rally for peace and God’s urgent intervention in the security challenges confronting the country. Declaring open the prayer rally, the state chairman of CAN, Rev. Emmanuel Ositadimma Edeh, disclosed that the theme, “My Peace I Give Unto You”, was occasioned by “the prevailing circumstances of the day”, stating that “as Christians, we quickly remembered the words of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in John 14:27, which says “My Peace I Give Unto You”. The CAN chairman stressed that “we need peace in our hearts, peace in our homes, peace in our communities, peace in all our 17 local government areas, peace in Enugu State, peace in the South East Zone, peace in our nation Nigeria and the whole world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: How Buhari can check banditry, kidnapping, insurgency

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Baba Negedu Kaduna Zamfara State

ACF hails Matawalle for exposing operatives assisting bandits   Governor Bello Matawalle has explained that the only way President Muhammadu Buhari can address the nation’s security challenges, especially banditry, kidnapping and insurgency is for him to flush out criminal elements within the security forces.   He also maintained that no security officer was high and […]
News

2021 Budget: FG to unveil project tracking app

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Federal Government said it has planned to unveil a project tracking app with a view to allowing citizens and other stakeholders independently monitor and report progress of projects implementation as captured in the budget. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clems Agba, disclosed this yesterday at a session with the House […]
News

Hijacked UK-bound ship: 7 Nigerian stowaway pirates granted bail

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Seven Nigerian men, who hijacked a United Kingdom-bound ship from Lagos have been granted bail, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. The alleged culprits, who were arrested at gunpoint on board the Nave Andromeda by the Special Boat Service (SBS), had threatened to kill the crew members upon discovery, were seized by the military. An online news […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica