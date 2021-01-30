Ugwuanyi constitutes state water corporation board

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the constitution of the Board of the State Water Corporation with Mr. Innocent O. Diyoke as chairman. The approval for the constitution of the water corporation board was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya. Other members of the board, according to the statement, are Engr. Sam Ugwuanyi, Engr. Chibuzo Luke Aka, Engr. (Mrs.) Chinwe Mbah, Engr. Eugene Okwu and Mr. Nonso Nnamani.

