News

Ugwuanyi constitutes state water corporation board

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the constitution of the Board of the State Water Corporation with Mr. Innocent O. Diyoke as chairman. The approval for the constitution of the water corporation board was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya. Other members of the board, according to the statement, are Engr. Sam Ugwuanyi, Engr. Chibuzo Luke Aka, Engr. (Mrs.) Chinwe Mbah, Engr. Eugene Okwu and Mr. Nonso Nnamani.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Constitution Review: Senate extends memoranda submission to Sept 18

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has extended by nine days, submissions of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. Closure for submissions was earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week. The extension of the date was due to enormous pressure mounted by various interest groups through telephone calls and physical contacts with […]
News

Ogun community seeks Abiodun’s intervention in Onitele stool

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Scores of Adeogun Atele Family members of Itele Awori in Ado Odo/Ota, Local government Area of Ogun State stormed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office in a peaceful protest, alleging misrepresentation and impersonation by Olota of Ota, Oba Kabiru Obalanlege and Ademola Asorota over contentious Onitele stool. The protesters, who were led by the heads of four […]
News

COVID-19: Osun reopens hotels, relaxation centres, others

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State government yesterday reopened hotels and other categories of relaxation centres across the state five months after lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Governor and Chairman state technical committee on COVID-19, Mr. Benedict Alabi who made the announcement after a meeting with stakeholders in the industry at Abere, Osogbo said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica