Ugwuanyi constitutes state water corporation board

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the constitution of the Board of the State Water Corporation with Mr. Innocent O. Diyoke as chairman. The approval for the constitution of the water corporation board was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya. Other members of the board, according to the statement, are Engr. Sam Ugwuanyi, Engr. Chibuzo Luke Aka, Engr. (Mrs.) Chinwe Mbah, Engr. Eugene Okwu and Mr. Nonso Nnamani.
Related Articles
Constitution Review: Senate extends memoranda submission to Sept 18
The Senate has extended by nine days, submissions of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. Closure for submissions was earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week. The extension of the date was due to enormous pressure mounted by various interest groups through telephone calls and physical contacts with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun community seeks Abiodun’s intervention in Onitele stool
Scores of Adeogun Atele Family members of Itele Awori in Ado Odo/Ota, Local government Area of Ogun State stormed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office in a peaceful protest, alleging misrepresentation and impersonation by Olota of Ota, Oba Kabiru Obalanlege and Ademola Asorota over contentious Onitele stool. The protesters, who were led by the heads of four […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Osun reopens hotels, relaxation centres, others
Osun State government yesterday reopened hotels and other categories of relaxation centres across the state five months after lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Governor and Chairman state technical committee on COVID-19, Mr. Benedict Alabi who made the announcement after a meeting with stakeholders in the industry at Abere, Osogbo said the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)