Ugwuanyi delivers solar-powered water boreholes in courts, markets

In keeping with its rural development agenda, the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has constructed one motorised and seven solarpowered water boreholes in some courts and markets in the rural areas of the state. The water projects, which are part of the concerted efforts of the state government to provide potable water for residents of Enugu State irrespective of where they reside, were inaugurated simultaneously in five markets, two courts and a community square. Speaking on the project, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, disclosed that the multi-million naira projects were duly captured in the 2021 budget and consequently approved by the State Executive Council (SEC). Nnaji noted that the two water projects, located at Eke Ozzi Market, Ogurute, Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area were inaugurated by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Prince Emeka Mamah on behalf of Governor Ugwuanyi, while the one in Ezinese Community Square in Agbaja Umumba Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA was also inaugurated on behalf of the governor by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr. David Ugwunta

News

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis To Launch Online Talk Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis has revealed he will be launching an online Talk show called ‘Talk Glass Of Jewels Talk Show’. Announcing this, CEO & Founder Jeral Davis said the show will premiere on their website and YouTube page in the coming weeks. He said to this end the blog will organize and host a script […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Buhari’s penchant for pretence worsens crisis –Junaid

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Lawrence Olaoye, Tunde Oyesina, Akeem Nafiu, Kenneth Ofoma, Wale Elegbede and Muritala Ayinla

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Muhammad, yesterday took a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the lingering security situation in the country, insisting that the President’s penchant to pretence that all was well and there are no problems in the country aggravated the backlash of the #EndSARS protests across […]
News

40m Children’ll access quality education if students, teachers are safe – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 40million children would enjoy increased access and quality of education, once the safety of students and teachers in and out of school was guaranteed. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made this known yesterday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the “Safe to School, Be Seen, Be Safe,” […]

