Ugwuanyi delivers solar-powered water boreholes in courts, markets

In keeping with its rural development agenda, the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has constructed one motorised and seven solarpowered water boreholes in some courts and markets in the rural areas of the state.

The water projects, which are part of the concerted efforts of the state government to provide potable water for residents of Enugu State irrespective of where they reside, were inaugurated simultaneously in five markets, two courts and a community square.

Speaking on the project, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, disclosed that the multi-million naira projects were duly captured in the 2021 budget and consequently approved by the State Executive Council (SEC). Nnaji noted that the two water projects, located at Eke Ozzi Market, Ogurute, Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area were inaugurated by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Prince Emeka Mamah on behalf of Governor Ugwuanyi, while the one in Ezinese Community Square in Agbaja Umumba Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA was also inaugurated on behalf of the governor by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr. David Ugwunta.

