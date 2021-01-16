Ugwuanyi donates cash, food items to widows of fallen heroes

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State during the event announced the donation of the sum of N5 million and 150 bags of 50kg rice to widows of fallen heroes in the state. Ugwuanyi who handed over a cheque of N5 million to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, for onward distribution to the widows, at a brief ceremony held at the Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, also made symbolic presentations of the food items to selected wives of the fallen heroes.

The governor also supported the skills acquisition project of the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 82 Division Chapter, with the sum of N5 million and made bulk purchase of the products of the trainees. The NAOWA, 82 Division Chapter’s skills acquisition programme, according to its President and wife of the GOC, Mrs. Rasheedat Adegboye, is aimed at empowering the soldiers’ families with skills in vocational training for financial empowerment.

