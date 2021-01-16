News

Ugwuanyi donates cash, food items to widows of fallen heroes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State during the event announced the donation of the sum of N5 million and 150 bags of 50kg rice to widows of fallen heroes in the state. Ugwuanyi who handed over a cheque of N5 million to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, for onward distribution to the widows, at a brief ceremony held at the Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, also made symbolic presentations of the food items to selected wives of the fallen heroes.

The governor also supported the skills acquisition project of the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 82 Division Chapter, with the sum of N5 million and made bulk purchase of the products of the trainees. The NAOWA, 82 Division Chapter’s skills acquisition programme, according to its President and wife of the GOC, Mrs. Rasheedat Adegboye, is aimed at empowering the soldiers’ families with skills in vocational training for financial empowerment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

HealthPlus crisis: NASSI urges FG to intervene

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ownership dispute between Health- Plus, a pharmaceutical retail concern and its equity investment partner, United Kingdom’s Alta Semper Capital. NASSI made the call in a statement signed by its Director-General, Ifeanyi C. Oputa.   According to the […]
News Top Stories

Alleged bonus fraud: EFCC grills ex-FIRS chair, Fowler

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Source: Commission probing tenure as LIRS boss   A crack team of detectives assembled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, interrogated the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, over alleged abuse of office.   Specifically, Fowler was grilled in connection with “performance bonus fraud” […]
News

Kalu replies Akpabio, says NDDC has not paid contractors of roads he facilitated

Posted on Author Reporter

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has not paid any kobo to the contractors who built the roads he facilitated. Kalu was reacting to the communique written by Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica