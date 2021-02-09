News

Ugwuanyi emerges new PDP leader in S/East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu yesterday adopted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the new leader in the South-East zone. Mr. Ali Odefa, Acting Chairman of the PDP in South-East, made this known to newsmen shortly after its meeting in the state.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi was adopted the leader following the defection of the South East Governors’ Forum’s Chairman, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 17, 2020. NAN reports that with the defection, PDP now had control of Abia and Enugu states in the zone.

 

Odefa said that the party adopted Ugwuanyi because of his commitment to the party. ”We unanimously adopted Governor Ugwuanyi as leader of PDP in the South East zone because of his immeasurable contributions in the region.

 

”We are sure and satisfied that he will lead South East PDP to success,” he said. He said that the party considered the governors outstanding performance in office and in a consensus, adopted him as leader of the party.

 

Speaking on the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Odefa said that the party was putting heads together to ensure success in the election. “PDP South East is putting its house in order.

 

We are drawing and calculating and at the fullest of time, the successes will announce the effort we have made so far, ” Odefa said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 3,442 new COVID-19 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s count of discharged COVID-19 patients, on Wednesday, received a major boost with more than 3,000 persons confirmed to have recovered across the country. Of the new recoveries, more than 2,000 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures in its update for September […]
News

COVID-19: Nigerians don’t have confidence, trust our health systems – NCDC DG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…says 70% access health care in private facilities   The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said lack of confidence and trust on the country’s healthcare delivery system, was a major setback to having more people come out to get tested for Coronavirus.   Ihekweazu, who lamented that the […]
News

NMA to Kebbi govt: Employ more doctors, health workers

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

T he Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Kebbi State, Dr. Ashiru Ladan Arugungu, has appealed to the Kebbi State government to employ more doctors and health workers into hospitals across the state. He made the request yesterday at a press conference to mark the 2020 physicians’ week at the Sahyaya General Hospital, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica