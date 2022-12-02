‘Ugwuanyi first gov to bring devts to Igbo-Eze North

A delegation of the people of Ogrute, Enugu Ezike in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday converged on Government House, Enugu, to express their gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s road, education and healthcare projects in their area. According to them, Ugwuanyi is the first governor to execute numerous development projects in Ogrute, including hospitals and rehabilitating the General Hospital, Ogrute. They also thanked the governor for the construction and reconstruction of all major roads in Ogrute with drainage/ line drains. The people also applauded Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Enugu North senatorial poll, for the construction and renovation of classroom blocks, equipping them with modern furniture, and other educational facilities for conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...