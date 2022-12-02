News

‘Ugwuanyi first gov to bring devts to Igbo-Eze North

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A delegation of the people of Ogrute, Enugu Ezike in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday converged on Government House, Enugu, to express their gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s road, education and healthcare projects in their area. According to them, Ugwuanyi is the first governor to execute numerous development projects in Ogrute, including hospitals and rehabilitating the General Hospital, Ogrute. They also thanked the governor for the construction and reconstruction of all major roads in Ogrute with drainage/ line drains. The people also applauded Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Enugu North senatorial poll, for the construction and renovation of classroom blocks, equipping them with modern furniture, and other educational facilities for conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate seeks NDDC boss’ arrest over N6.2bn palliatives

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Buhari, Lawan deliberate on intervention agency, insecurity   The Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, yesterday, resolved  a warrant of arrest be issued on the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Okon Akwa, over alleged misappropriation of N6.2 billion COVID-19 palliatives.   This is as President Muhammmadu Buhari called  […]
News

NARTO, PTD suspends planned strike as NNPC intervenes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Union have suspended their plan to embark on strike. The suspension of the planned strike was announced on Thursday night, following the intervention of the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, after a meeting held with both unions led […]
News

FG to ban AMCON’s debtors from govt patronage

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has resolved to fully implement the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)’s law which specified that non of its debtors be allowed to benefit from government contracts and projects except with due diligence clearance from the agency. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this, following his receipt of the inter-agency panel set up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica