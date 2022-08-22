News

Ugwuanyi hailed for Enugu’s outstanding performance in WAEC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s transformational policies in the education sector have been attributed to the recent ranking of Enugu State as first among public secondary schools that presented candidates for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in Nigeria, in 2021.

According to a recent data released by WAEC and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published by a data firm, StatiSense on its verified Twitter handle, Enugu State came first in the ranking of the pass rate among public secondary schools that wrote the examination across the country, recording 93.9 percent.

Enugu was also ranked the second best performing state in Nigeria in the same examination with 92.7 percent.

Reacting to the positive development, Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, in a statement, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his dexterity and utmost commitment to quality education in the state.

Prof. Eze disclosed that the enviable feat recorded by Enugu State is “a testament to the huge investment made in the education sector of Enugu State by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his result-oriented administration.”

The Education Commissioner added that the transformational policies of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in the education sector have brought many laurels to Enugu State.
He pointed out that the governor’s strategic plans in the education sector which are being meticulously implemented, “led to this wonderful performance among our students.”

Prof. Eze, therefore, appreciated the students, their teachers and management of public secondary schools in the state for their individual and collective contributions towards the success recorded by the state, stressing the need for the legacy to be sustained for the future of education in Enugu State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike meets IGP, demands motive behind Justice Odili’s home invasion

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has told the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to find out why the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court was invaded.   The governor, who made the demand yesterday when he led a delegation of Rivers elders and elected representatives to the IGP […]
News

Ferdinand Marcos sworn in as Philippines president

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ferdinand Marcos Jr has been sworn in as the Philippine president in a ceremony in Manila, succeeding the outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His inauguration marks a stunning comeback for the Marcos political dynasty, which was ousted after a popular revolt in 1986, reports the BBC. Marcos Jr – nicknamed Bong Bong – won an […]
News

Kwara set to organise another round of free cataract surgeries

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Government has put necessary machinery in place to hold another round of free cataract surgeries in the state. The free surgery mission, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health, is being organised in collaboration with the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria, adding that the exercise would hold between August 30 to 31 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica