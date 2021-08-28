Ugwuanyi hands over 2 rebuilt mosques to Muslim community in Nsukka

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in keeping with his earlier directives on Friday formally handed over to the Muslim community in Nsukka, two mosques rebuilt by his administration which were hitherto touched following a protest that erupted in the area late last year.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi, on the heels of the unfortunate crisis, immediately dispatched the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Cosmas Ugwueze, and the security agencies, to scene to restore peace and normalcy, which resulted to no loss of life and minimal damage to property.

Ugwuanyi further directed the immediate rebuilding of the two affected mosques and consequently detailed the council chairman to liaise with the leadership of the Muslim community in Nsukka, to redesign and construct new mosques for them. Handing over the rebuilt mosques to the Nsukka Muslim community, led by the Chief Iman, Nsukka Central Mosque, Alhaji Yakubu Omeh, Ugwuanyi, represented by Ugwueze, thanked God that the incident did not lead to any loss of life. In a message of appreciation presented Prof. Momoh Mumuni, the Muslims expressed their profound gratitude to Ugwuanyi for rebuilding and inauguration of the mosques, stressing that the governor has “shown high level of compassion, tolerance, resilience, dedication, commitment, bridge-building spirit; and has exhibited sincere passion for which we have known you since your days; and harbor no grudges against anybody living in your domain.”

Like this: Like Loading...