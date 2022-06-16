News

Ugwuanyi has revolutionised medical facilities in Enugu – Commissioner

Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, yesterday said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration has revolutionised healthcare delivery in the state. Obi lauded the governor’s commitment to providing medical facilities across all levels of healthcare services in the state, saying that his effort has yielded the desired results.

The commissioner added that the preference of the Ugwuanyi administration to provide quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services to the people of the state, including those in the rural areas, remains sacrosanct. He also stressed that it was in view of this that Governor Ugwuanyi initiated, constructed and equipped Type-3 Healthcare Centres in various local government areas of the state to provide quality, accessible and affordable primary healthcare services to the rural dwellers, in line with his administration’s rural development policy.

Speaking when a publicspirited indigene of the state and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dumaco Best Properties Limited, Sir Dave Ugwu, donated medical equipment to the Type-3 Healthcare Centre in Orba, Udenu Council Area to complement what the state government has provided in the health facility, Obi said the state government has equally made positive impacts in upgrading and equipping the secondary healthcare facilities in the state.

 

