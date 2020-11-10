Ugwuanyi immortalises school children killed in accident

…donates 18-seater bus at Requiem Mass

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday joined the Catholic faithful and families of deceased pupils of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu and other victims who lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Awgu Local Government Area of the state to celebrate a Requiem Mass for them on the school premises in Awgu town.

Ugwuanyi, who described eight pupils as “angles” bade farewell to them, their late teacher, Emmanuella Chukwugbo and the school bus driver, Chukwu Basil, as well as other victims.

The governor said that his administration was saddened, devastated and overwhelmed with grief by “the eventual realisation that we had lost eight young innocent school children, one teacher and the school bus driver to this tragedy. He went on: “Our children; our angels; had gone too soon and too suddenly; for no fault of their own.

“They were too innocent to have offended anyone; too young to have known sin; they only attended the day’s school; to acquire knowledge and high moral values; Yes, they were on their way home; to unite, as usual, with their beloved parents and siblings; a journey home that was never completed; what a tragedy!

“As Christians, we submit to the will of the most High God, who alone, knows why it happened. We accept our faith and find consolation in the conviction that our deceased angels are early arrivals in heaven; already seated in the midst of the heavenly host, praising God and glorifying his name.”

Like this: Like Loading...