News

Ugwuanyi immortalises school children killed in accident

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

…donates 18-seater bus at Requiem Mass

 

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday joined the Catholic faithful and families of deceased pupils of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu and other victims who lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Awgu Local Government Area of the state to celebrate a Requiem Mass for them on the school premises in Awgu town.

 

Ugwuanyi, who described eight pupils as “angles” bade farewell to them, their late teacher, Emmanuella Chukwugbo and the school bus driver, Chukwu Basil, as well as other victims.

The governor said that his administration was saddened, devastated and overwhelmed with grief by “the eventual realisation that we had lost eight young innocent school children, one teacher and the school bus driver to this tragedy. He went on: “Our children; our angels; had gone too soon and too suddenly; for no fault of their own.

 

“They were too innocent to have offended anyone; too young to have known sin; they only attended the day’s school; to acquire knowledge and high moral values; Yes, they were on their way home; to unite, as usual, with their beloved parents and siblings; a journey home that was never completed; what a tragedy!

 

“As Christians, we submit to the will of the most High God, who alone, knows why it happened. We accept our faith and find consolation in the conviction that our deceased angels are early arrivals in heaven; already seated in the midst of the heavenly host, praising God and glorifying his name.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN probes 16 firms over forex infractions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is investigating the bank accounts of 16 companies in the country suspected of violating foreign exchange regulations, New Telegraph  learnt yesterday.   A list of the affected companies sighted by this newspaper last night shows that a lot of them are Indian and foreign owned firms.   They include […]
News Top Stories

Ize-Iyamu: I’m not under pressure by APC leaders to accept defeat

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday denied claims that he is under pressure from party leaders to accept defeat. Director of Communication and Media of Campaign Organisation of the APC Governorship Election, John Mayaki, in a statement in Benin, the state capital, […]
News

Atiku in closed-door meeting with IBB

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) in Minna, the Niger State capital. Atiku, who arrived the Minna Airport at about 1:23pm on Monday, was received by a former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: