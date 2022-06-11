News

Ugwuanyi imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on two Enugu councils

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Igbo-Eze North and Igbo- Eze South Local Government Areas of the state. A statement from the state government stated that the order will take effect daily between the hours of 6pm to 6am. According to the statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the dusk-to-dawn curfew takes effect from Friday, June 10, 2022.

The statement disclosed that the curfew was “Pursuant to Executive Order No. 3, 2022 and consequent upon security challenges in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo- Eze South Local Government Areas of Enugu State”. Ortuanya added that the governor imposed the curfew in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 215 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The statement directed the Chairmen of Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South LGAs as well as Forest Guard and Neighbourhood Watch Officers of the affected two council areas to ensure strict compliance with the Executive Order. It also directed the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to take all lawful measures to enforce the order, “including arrest and prosecution of defaulters”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court upholds de-registration of DPP, RAP

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday upheld the de-registration of both Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, and Reform and Advancement Party, RAP, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The court consequently affirmed the power of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to de-register political parties that failed to meet the requirements contained in […]
News

Attack On Igboho Done To Kill Agitation For Yoruba Nation – YGC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Yoruba diaspora socio-cultural organization,Yoruba Global Council, (YGC) has condemn in its entirety, the violent attack on the agitation for Yoruba nation frontliner, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho on Thursday morning, describing the attack as provocative, barbaric and deliberate act to suppress the growing agitation for a Yoruba nation. In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Prof […]
News

Fresh crisis hits Delta APC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has assumed a new twist as aggrieved members have served a seven-day ultimatum on the national body of the party to harmonize the factions in the state or risk mass defection. They expressed dissatisfaction at the manner in which the crisis in the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica