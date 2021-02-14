Ugwuanyi inaugurates 272 special constables for community policing

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, inaugurated the 272 special constables from the 17 local government areas, recently recruited and trained at Oji River Police College, for community policing in the state.

Recall that Gov. Ugwuanyi, on July 9, 2020, inaugurated the 17-man Enugu State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), under the chairmanship of the State Commissioner of Police with the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, as cochairman.

The novel community policing initiative, which is a brain-child of the Nigeria Police Force, as communicated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, is saddled with the responsibility of deepening community approach as well as confidence, trust and mutual respect between the police and the people, in the management of crimes and criminalities

Like this: Like Loading...