News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates committee to coordinate implementation of

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In furtherance of the concerted efforts of his administration in reviewing the policies, programmes, structures and operations of the state public service for optimal results, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated an eight-man committee to coordinate the implementation of the recommendations of the 12 sectoral committees. Inaugurating the committee, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, named Dr. Kingsley T. Udeh as chairman.

The governor also listed the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe, former Chairman, Collation Committee on Sectoral Ad hoc Committees’ report, Prof. Vincent Onodugo and former Reform Manager, DfID PERL, South East, Mrs. Ucheoma Egwuatu, as members of the implementation coordination committee. Other members of the committee are a former member, Collation Committee on Sectoral Ad hoc Committees’ report and former State Team Lead, DFID SPARC, Enugu, Sam Onovo Onyia, retired Permanent Secretary and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor, Mrs. Sylvia Onwubuemeli, representative of the Attorney General.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC warns FG against provoking strike over tax on carbonated drinks

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the federal government’s ‘imposition of excise duties also known as indirect tax, on locally produced carbonated drinks warning that such action would stir up an industrial action. This warning is coming even as organised labour is gearing up to embark on a nationwide protest on January 27, to […]
News

Party Primaries: PDP bars Jonathan, NASS members, others from voting  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said only the three ad-hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congresses and one national delegate per local government, elected at the local government area congresses, are qualified to vote in all its primaries and national convention scheduled to start on Sunday. By this the […]
News

Ortom moves to resolve Ugondo/ Air Force communal controversy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At last the controversy between the Nigerian Air Force and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State over land would be amicably resolved. Governor Samuel Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica