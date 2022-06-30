Ugwuanyi inaugurates committee to coordinate implementation of

In furtherance of the concerted efforts of his administration in reviewing the policies, programmes, structures and operations of the state public service for optimal results, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated an eight-man committee to coordinate the implementation of the recommendations of the 12 sectoral committees. Inaugurating the committee, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, named Dr. Kingsley T. Udeh as chairman.

The governor also listed the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe, former Chairman, Collation Committee on Sectoral Ad hoc Committees’ report, Prof. Vincent Onodugo and former Reform Manager, DfID PERL, South East, Mrs. Ucheoma Egwuatu, as members of the implementation coordination committee. Other members of the committee are a former member, Collation Committee on Sectoral Ad hoc Committees’ report and former State Team Lead, DFID SPARC, Enugu, Sam Onovo Onyia, retired Permanent Secretary and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor, Mrs. Sylvia Onwubuemeli, representative of the Attorney General.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...