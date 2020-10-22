News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates judicial panel on police brutality

…imposes 24-hour curfew in Enugu East, North

 

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry with a view to receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality and/or related extra-judicial killings in the state.

Ugwuanyi while addressing protesting youths last Saturday, disclosed that his administration had set up the panel as part of measures to address the demands of the protesters.

Inaugurating the panel at the Government House, Enugu, the governor disclosed that on the heels of diffuse national protests, the National Economic Council (NEC) in its meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, directed the immediate establishment of state-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry across the country “to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality and/ or related extra-judicial killings with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Police Units.”

Ugwuanyi consequently announced Hon. Justice Kingsley Ude (Rtd) as Chairman, founding director of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo and the President of International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative, Comrade Osmond Ugwu as members representing the civil society organizations.

Other members of the panel included the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Ikechukwu Odokoro (Rtd); representative of the youth, Charles Ogbu; representative of students, Comrade Stephen Ani, who is the Student Union President, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN); the State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, Enugu State office, Dr. Valentine Ekeoma Madubuko and Barrister Onochie Ngwu Obuna, representing the State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, to serve as secretary of the panel.

