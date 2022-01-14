News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates multiple projects in IMT Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated multiple legacy infrastructural projects in the state-owned Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu. The project executed by Ugwuanyi’s administration was in furtherance of its concerted efforts to reposition the institution by addressing the challenges of decayed infrastructure and inadequate human resources. Some of the landmark projects inaugurated by Governor Ugwuanyi were block of 15 ultra-modern classrooms on two suspended floors with seating capacity of 1,224 students and a block of ultra-modern offices for Registry Division (Exams and Records) with accommodation for a minimum of 75 staff. Others are; a block of fully furnished ultra-modern Academic Staff Office Complex comprising of 60 offices with intercom facility and a world-class medical centre with all necessary appurtenances for the provision of quality medical services to staff and students of the institution.

 

Our Reporters

