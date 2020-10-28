News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates panel on #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a 9-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into “loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.”

The panel will also look into the related destruction of properties of private residents and security infrastructure in Enugu State. According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the panel was constituted by Ugwuanyi “pursuant to Executive Order No. 04 of 2020 dated 27th October, 2020, made in the exercise of his powers under Section 4 (1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law Cap. 24 of the Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004.”

Ortuanya stated that the terms of reference of the panel, which has sixty days to conclude and submit its report to the governor, were “to identify private persons and security personnel who lost their lives and recommend compensation that may be paid to their families” and “to identify private persons and security personnel who sustained grievous bodily injuries and recommend compensation that may be paid to them.”

Our Reporters

