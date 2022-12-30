News

Ugwuanyi leader with conscience – Ugwuaji people

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In what they described as liberation from politics of suppression, subjugation, denials and exclusion, the jubilant people of greater Ugwuaji Community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, gathered in their numbers to celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for breaking the jinx by creating an enabling environment that led to the community to produce a democratically elected Chairman of the council for the first time in the annals of the state.

The Ugwuaji people, led by the Chairman of Enugu South LGA, Chimezie Robinson Nkwuo, mobilized their various masquerades, religious and traditional lead ers to the venue of the event at Community Primary School, Eke- Ugwuaji Awkunanaw. , to thank Ugwuanyi for the noble thing he did for them, stressing that they will forever remain grateful to the governor. They expressed joy that Ugwuanyi has liberated them, describing him as a leader endowed with good conscience and filled with milk of human kindness.

The excited people of Ugwuaji stressed that they gathered at the event, tagged: “Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Day” to show their deep sense of gratitude to the governor for the display of uncommon courage in leadership, which they said was not found in his predecessors for decades in the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anti-open Grazing laws: El-Rufai’s attack, devious, ploy to export banditry to South – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has lashed out at the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his stance against the Anti-open Grazing Law within the southern region. While describing El-Rufai’s attack on the Southern governors as an attempt to encourage anarchy, Akeredolu stated that the […]
News

Insecurity: 50 armed herdsmen arrested nationwide – NSCDC CG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…seeks intels sharing among security agencies Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested over 50 suspected armed herdsmen, in ongoing operations to check the escalating insecurity in the country. Acting Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure Wednesday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where licences were […]
News Top Stories

2023: Tinubu expresses joy over Buhari’s support

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed joy over President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to support his February 25 Presidential election and the party.   Tinubu spoke at the weekend when he received the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the APC National Working Committee at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica