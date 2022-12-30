Ugwuanyi leader with conscience – Ugwuaji people

In what they described as liberation from politics of suppression, subjugation, denials and exclusion, the jubilant people of greater Ugwuaji Community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, gathered in their numbers to celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for breaking the jinx by creating an enabling environment that led to the community to produce a democratically elected Chairman of the council for the first time in the annals of the state.

The Ugwuaji people, led by the Chairman of Enugu South LGA, Chimezie Robinson Nkwuo, mobilized their various masquerades, religious and traditional lead ers to the venue of the event at Community Primary School, Eke- Ugwuaji Awkunanaw. , to thank Ugwuanyi for the noble thing he did for them, stressing that they will forever remain grateful to the governor. They expressed joy that Ugwuanyi has liberated them, describing him as a leader endowed with good conscience and filled with milk of human kindness.

The excited people of Ugwuaji stressed that they gathered at the event, tagged: “Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Day” to show their deep sense of gratitude to the governor for the display of uncommon courage in leadership, which they said was not found in his predecessors for decades in the state

