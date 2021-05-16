Ugwuanyi leads rescue operation at accident scene

News

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday, led a rescue operation at an accident scene near Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, where a petroleum products truck lost control and fell into a ditch.
Prior to the arrival of the governor, the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Enugu State Fire Service and the Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Alex Ugwu, had promptly reported to the accident scene to apply safety measures towards safeguarding lives and property.
The Enugu State Government, through SEMA, the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure also provided a crane as well as manpower for the removal of the vehicle, evacuation of the products and reopening of the road to vehicular traffic and other road users.
The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, who confirmed a causality, urged residents of the area to be calm and law abiding as well as cooperate with the efforts of the state government and the emergency response stakeholders in arresting the situation

