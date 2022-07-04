Ugwuanyi names State Customary Court of Appeal Hqrs after Justice Nweze

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, inaugurated a brand new State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters complex in Enugu, constructed by his administration as part of its infrastructure transformation agenda in the state’s Judiciary.

Christened “Honourable JusticeChimaCentusNweze Complex, Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters, Enugu State Judiciary”, the edifice, located within the Three Arms Zone of the Independence Layout, Enugu, is the first headquarter complex of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state.

It was named after a foremost jurist from the state and Honourable Justice of the Supreme Court, ChimaCentusNweze. Inaugurating the project, Governor Ugwuanyi explained that the masterly finishedandsuperblyfurnished complex was constructed by hisadministrationtoprovide adequate accommodation and ambience befitting of the headquarters of a state appeal court, adding that the complexwasalsoconstructed for efficient administration and speedy dispensation of justice for the benefit of the people.

He noted that the elegant structure has two standard court rooms (one on each floor); president’s chamber; offices for six other judges and their support staff; office for chief registrar; office for deputychief registrar; offices forvariousdirectors: Administration, Finance, Research, etc.; offices for ancillary staff; libraryandrestaurant/kitchen, among other facilities.

Stressing that his administration is committed to bequeathing to the state a Judiciary that is nationally competitive and capable of administering justice in a timely, efficient and accessible manner, Ugwuanyi said: “Our modest accomplishments in the state’s judiciary infrastructure transformation are testament to this.”

The governor, therefore, listed that his administration, to date, has completed the extensive renovation and remodelling with capacity expansion of the State Judiciary Headquarters Complex, one new high court, 12 new open registries, 34 new Model Customary Courts (two in each local government area), remodeling/ construction of Model Court of Appeal, GRA, Enugu, and the new permanent site of the Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters, Enugu State. He added that the construction of the High Courts of Justice, Orba and Nike, respectively, are also underway.

Earlier in his opening address, the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu State, Hon Justice Nnamani, expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi for making yet another history in the state’s Judiciary, noting: “Prior to the governor’s assumption of office, the Customary Court of Appeal, like the Ark of God in the pre-Solomon days of Israel, had no abode of its own as we unfittingly tenanted in a section of a building that housed courts at the State Secretariat, probably since the days of the District Commissioners (DCs).

Responding, Justice Nweze, who arose with humility and spoke in an intensely emotion-laden voice, accepted the naming of the complex after him, saying that he is grateful for the recognition even as he also appreciated members of the State Judiciary for the recognition, saying: “I am prouder that my state is proud of me.”

One of the highpoints of the ceremonywas the presentation of a surprise reward to the Deputy Director, State Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs Justine Izueke, for her exemplarydedication toduty, byNnamani. Therecognition earned Izueke “another cash reward from Ugwuanyi.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...