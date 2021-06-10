News

Ugwuanyi, NIMASA donate working equipment to Enugu artisans

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in collaboration with the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) yesterday donated some welding machines to welders and blacksmiths at Coal Camp, Enugu, to assist them boost their business. The welding machines were handed over to Governor Ugwuanyi by NIMASA, and the governor, in his magnanimity and compassion, directed that the equipment be donated to artisans in Coal Camp, Enugu, to assist them advance their businesses. Presenting the machines, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, said the choice of the beneficiaries was informed by the governor’s spirit of compassion, magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of the people, especially the ordinary persons. Ezeilo said the governor did not only direct that the machines be given out; he also ensured that the working equipment got to the actual people that used them in their day to day activities.

She therefore enjoined the beneficiaries to make proper use of the machines, urging those who did not benefit from the process of the selection to exercise patience and accept it in good faith since the exercise was transparent.

