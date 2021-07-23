News

Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment to wives of slain police officers

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday paid condolence visits to families of some of the police officers that were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi, Enugu South Local Government Area and Amagunze, Nkanu East Local Government Area, residing at the suburb of Ugbo-Odogwu, Trans Ekulu and Edward Nnaji Street, Abakpa Nike, in Enugu East Local Government Area.

The grief-stricken governor, who condoled with the families and offered automatic employment to the wives of the deceased, paid three months’ salaries of their late husbands including other cash donations. Governor Ugwuanyi announced that the condolence package was applicable to wives of other affected officers, adding that the spouses also had the option of scholarship of their children to secondary school level in place of automatic employment. At the Ugbo-Odogwu residence of late Inspector Timothy Tion, an indigene of Benue State, Governor Ugwuanyi consoled the wife, Okuma Janet, offered her automatic employment, gave her three-month salaries of her husband with other cash donations.

The governor, who was accompanied by a team of senior police officers led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), ACP Fidelis Ogarabe, prayed for the repose of the souls of Inspector Tion and other victims, assuring that their death would not be in vain. At Edward Nnaji Street, Abakpa, Ugwuanyi met with the father and siblings of one of the slain police officers, Inspector Emeka Nnaji, from Owo in Nkanu East Local Government Area and consoled them.

