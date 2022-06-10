News

Ugwuanyi offers bursary to 165 Enugu law students

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Theadministrationof Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has offered bursary to 165 Enugu students in different campuses of the Nigeria Law School across the country. The I65 beneficiaries of the bursary were identified and listed by Enugu law students themselves when they interacted with Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, recently. Confirming the disbursementof thebursary tothelaw students, the Executive Secretary, EnuguStateScholarship Board, Uche Levis Abonyi, stated that each of the beneficiaries has received the sum of N100,000.00 from the state government, through his office.

Abonyi disclosed that Ugwuanyi started paying the bursary to Enugu State indigenes in the Nigeria Law School in 2020 during the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. He added that the state government during the heat of COVID-19 in 2020 paid the sum of N24,600,000.00 to Enugu law students to cushion the adverse effects of the pandemic, stressing that “This payment was made at a time most states were struggling to pay workers’ salaries because of economic recession.” The Executive Secretary urged the students to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they find themselves, and “always have our dear state, Enugu, in your prayers for the sustenance of peace, security and good governance entrenched by Ugwuanyi’s administration.”

Reacting on their behalf, the leader of the law students, Michael Kenechukwu Onah, expressed immense gratitude to Ugwuanyi for continued show of humility, benevolence and steadfastness to the wellbeing of Enugu indigenes and residents in spite of the nation’s economic challenges. Onah reiterated the commitment of the law students towards making Enugu State proud, promising Ugwuanyi that they will surely make him proud in the Bar Finals coming up in August this year in appreciation of his kind gesture. While describing the bursary as “a privilege, not a right”, the leader of the law students, reassured the governor of their support, prayers and solidarity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra decides: No INEC officials, voting materials – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is complaining that nothing is happening in Pulling Units 001 and 002, Mgbakwu Ward in Awka North LGA. According to a post from the party, as at 9:45 they had not seen any INEC officials or voting materials.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) […]
News

Sponsored attacks won’t deter me, says Benue gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that sponsored attacks through some sections of the media by his critics on his person would not deter him from advocating for justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians. Governor Ortom, who was with newsmen in Makurdi, said the attacks were being sponsored by persons who wanted […]
News

Why low Polish investments in Nigeria – Envoy

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Polish investors are facing challenges identifying credible companies to partner with, according to the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska. She made the revelation when the acting Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mr Emeka Offor paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish Embassy in Abuja at the weekend. But in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica