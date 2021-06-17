News

Ugwuanyi okays installation of fire extinguishers in schools

In furtherance of his administration’s concerted effort towards the safety of lives and property in Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved the installation of fire extinguishers in primary and secondary schools in the state. The installation, according to the Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, would commence with 216 units of 6kg DCP fire extinguishers for 18 secondary schools cut across the six educational zones in the state. The state Chief Fire Officer, who made the disclosure during the training workshop for staff of the Post-Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) and students of College of Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu, explained that the governor approved the training of students as well as teaching and nonteaching staff of schools in demonstration of his proactive disposition to safety of lives and property.

Ohaa added that Ugwuanyi in keeping with his administration’s zero fire outbreak campaign had “distributed fire extinguishers of different forms and sizes to 24 major markets and 78 members of liquefied gas dealers association.” He said fire extinguishers were equally installed in the new state secretariat buildings among other public places, stating that; “This training programme, which cut across markets, filling stations, industries, institutions, has come to the turn of secondary schools.”

