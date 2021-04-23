Ugwuanyi opens 22.443km network of roads in Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated the newly asphalted 22.443km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Abba- Obollo Etti roads, which was awarded under the phase one of the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP-2) in the state. Inaugurating the all-important rural road, which connected Isi-Uzo and Udenu Local Government Areas of the state, Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed that the project was in line with his administration’s rural development agenda, stressing that it will ease “the movement of goods and persons while advancing our administration’s rural connectivity and integrated development strategy.”

The governor revealed that two collapsed Bailey Bridges were also reconstructed as part of the road project, add-ing that; “this 22.443km road received asphaltic concrete surfacing along its entire length representing a pioneering instance of asphaltic concreting of RAMP-2 roads since the programme’s inception in Nigeria.”

Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to the World Bank and French Development Agency (AFD) for yielding to his administration’s persuasion for the novelty in asphalting of RAMP-2 roads in the country. The governor tasked the beneficiary communities to “take ownership of this critical infrastructure, protect it and optimise its utilitarian value,” stressing that; “Our administration is committed to the establishment of Enugu State Rural Road Maintenance Agency for enhancement of the durability and serviceability of rural road infrastructure.”

