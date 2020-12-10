Ugwuanyi presents N169.8bn 2021 Budget

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday presented to the state House of Assembly a budget proposal of N169.8billion for 2021 fiscal year. Highlight of the budget provided for construction of a flyover along ever busy Nike Road by T-junction and a completion of long abandoned International Conference Centre, a project started by the administration of former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani. Ugwuanyi said that the 2021 budget estimate was 13 per cent higher than the 2020 revised budget of N169.5billion. This, according to him, was made up of N101.1billion capital expenditure which represented 60 per cent of the estimated budget size.

He said that the recurrent expenditure stood at N68.1billion representing 40 per cent of the estimated budget size, saying that the budget estimate had recurrent revenue of N110.08billion and recurrent expenditure of N68.7billion.

Ugwuanyi said that the recurrent revenue would be raised from the statutory allocation from the Federation Account, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the opening balance from the 2020 budget as the revenue from the Federation Account stood at N65.8billion, N29.2billion IGR and N16billion opening balance. Responding, Speaker Edward Ubosi, who said that he was delighted at the performance of the state government expressed concern that Nsukka was still backward in terms of development and appealed to the governor to do everything within his means to develop the area.

