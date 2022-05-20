Ugwuanyi sets up 10 Type-3 PHC centres in Enugu

The Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA) says that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration has set up 10 Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Type-3 PHC centres, which is part of the concept of Primary Health Care Under one Roof (PHCUoR), is a centre with full complement of medical staff, equipment and structure painted green and white. Executive Secretary of ENS-PHCDA, Dr George Ugwu, told NAN in Enugu that the government first revitalised three of the existing PHC centres to Type-3 PHC standard in three local government areas within three senatorial districts.
Ugwu said that the first three revitalised Type-3 PHC are situated in Abakpa PHC in Enugu East LGA (Enugu East Senatorial zone); Basic PHC in Oji River LGA (Enugu West Senatorial Zone) and Obollo Afor PHC in Udenu LGA (Enugu North Senatorial Zone). According to him, the remaining newly-built seven Type-3 PHCs are located in Uzo Uwani, Isiuzo, Udenu, Igbo-etiti, Igboeze South, Ezeagu and Nkanu East (Nara community) council areas of the state.
“The Type-3 PHC centres are brand new and functional healthcare delivery buildings as rec- ommended by PHCUoR guidelines with professional medical staff, drugs, medical equipment and medical consumables. “Ten of the type- 3 PHC facilities have a full complement of medical staff needed in a PHC facility and run daily services every week (24/7) like in other major hospitals in the state. “The massive investment in rural healthcare in the state is in line with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s rural development and empowerment drive.