Ugwuanyi signs 2021 budget of N169.85bn into law

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday assented to the 2021 budget bill, passed by the state House of Assembly. Assenting to the bill, estimated at N169, 845, 758,500.00, Ugwuanyi thanked members of the House of Assembly for their partnership with the state government as well as diligent discharge of their legislative responsibilities which saw to the smooth and timely passage of the budget.

The governor, who also thanked God for 2020, was confident that the coming year would be better. Reiterating his resolve to continue to serve Enugu State with the fear of God, Ugwuanyi promised that the 2021 budget would benefit the people of the state, for them to continue to enjoy democracy dividends. Presenting the budget for assent at the Government House, Enugu, Speaker Edward Ubosi, represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, disclosed that the House constructively engaged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during deliberation on the budget estimates.

The Deputy Speaker, who was accompanied by the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu and other members of the House, added that they carried out their legislative responsibilities diligently “to give our people more dividends of democracy”. Ugwuanyi on 9th December, 2020 presented a budget proposal for 2021, tagged “Budget of Recovery and Continued Growth” to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

The budget was 13.8 per cent higher than the revised 2020 budget. The Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh were among dignitaries who witnessed the event.

