Ugwuanyi signs N146.4bn revised 2020 Budget into law

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed the revised 2020 Budget of N146, 374, 641, 080. 00 into law as against previously approved budget of N169, 557, 658, 300. 00. The revised 2020 budget of N146.4 billion represents 13.67 per cent reduction in the initial budget size of N169.6 billion which amounts to N23,183,017,220.00.

Therevisedbudget, which was in response to negative consequences of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the economy, was passed by State House of Assembly yesterday after its presentation to the public for input. According to details of the new budget, the earlier approved recurrent and capital expenditures of N68,790,000,000.00 and N100,767,658,300.00 were revised to N69,790,000,000.00 and N76,584,641,080 respectively, representing 48 per cent and 52 per cent. Also in the approved revised budget, the state government made savings of N53, 617, 927, 900.00 and added N27, 455, 910, 680.

The governor, who signed the budget in the presence of hisDeputy, Mrs. CeciliaEzeilo, members of the House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. EdwardUbosi, members of theStateExecutiveCouncil, among other top government functionaries, thanked the members of the House for their diligent and expeditious passage of the budget.

