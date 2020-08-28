News

Ugwuanyi summons security meeting over Emene killings

Posted on

Following last Sunday’s bloody shootout involving security agencies and the members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and subsequent breakdown of law and order in Emene, Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday summoned an emergency State Security Council meeting.

The meeting, according to a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, will hold on 1st September, 2020 at the Executive Council Chambers, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu. The statement added that “all security agencies in the state are expected to brief His Excellency, the Governor, fully, on the immediate and remote causes of the clashes, as well as advance measures to avert such occurrences in the future.”

It would be recalled that there was a clash in Emene on Sunday, which prompted Ugwuanyi to visit the scene where he was assured that normalcy had returned. Meanwhile President- General of pan Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has called on residents to discountenance fake social media posts attributed to him in which he was alleged to have supported security agencies that invaded the meeting of IPOB members resulting in the bloody shootout.

A statement issued in Enugu by Chief Emeka Attamah, Special Adviser on Media Affairs to the President Nwodo, said Ohanaeze was yet to officially react to the development as it was still investigating the matter. It reads: “In the last two days, news has broken out about clashes between IPOB and the Nigerian Security agencies in Emene, Enugu State. Since the outbreak of this development, Ohanaeze has been involved in getting to the root cause of this development.

Our Reporters

