Ugwuanyi swears in Ajogwu, Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC members

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday, swore in Dr. Michael Ezeugwu Ajogwu (SAN), as Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), for a second. Ugwuanyi also swore in Dr. Greene Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC Member 1 for a second term. Ajogwu and Anike- Nweze were sworn in as ENSIEC chairman and member respectively following their reappointment by Ugwuanyi. Speaking after being sworn in, Ajogwu, on behalf of himself and his colleague, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the magnanimity he extended to them by finding them worthy to serve for a second term after they successfully concluded their first term of five years.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) promised the governor that they will discharge their duties faithfully, and in accordance with the law and their Oath of Office. In his remarks, Ugwuanyi congratulated them and wished them well in their new tenure. The governor used the opportunity to appreciate other members of ENSIEC for their commitment and diligent discharge of their responsibilities. The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, among others.

 

News

NPA supports Lagos with 24 motorbikes to monitor port roads

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has supported the Lagos State government with 24 new motorbikes to strengthen traffic monitoring and enforcement along the access roads to the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin-Can Island Port. NPA Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, said the authority had resolved to eradicate gridlocks around all port locations in the […]
News

We’ll help you transit to constitutional order, Buhari assures Chadian leader

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Derby Itno, of his readiness to assist in his plans to transit to democratic rule within 18 months. The President, who also offered to help stabilize the neighbouring country, gave the assurance yesterday at […]
News Top Stories

Study links lack of sunlight, Vitamin D to colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the University of California in San Diego, United States (U.S.) have found that boosting your vitamin D levels through exposure to sunlight could help reduce your risk of colon cancer. The team published its findings in the journal ‘BMC Public Health’. Colon cancer also called colorectal cancer is a cancer of the colon […]

