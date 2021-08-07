Ugwuanyi swears in late Ekweremadu’s wife, others as commissioners

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, swore in Mrs. Stella Akpa Ekweremadu, wife of the late Commissioner for Transport and former member, who represented Aninri Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr., as Commissioner in the Enugu State Civil Service Commission.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also swore in retired State Permanent Secretary, Mr. Robinson Ogbonna Odo, mni, as Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission. Other Commissioners inaugurated by Ugwuanyi at the EXCO Chamber, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, alongside Mr. Odo and Mrs. Ekweremadu, were Dr. Mrs. Eucharia Offor (Member 1), Mr. Nathaniel Chidiebere Anike (Member 2) and Mrs. Joy Chinenye Odike (Member 3). Gov. Ugwuanyi equally swore in Commissioners in the reconstituted Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, with Professor of Political Science and renowned Consultant, Prof. Osy Okanya, as Chairman. Other members of the State LG Service Commission sworn in by the governor were Hon. Rodrick Ugwu, Nnaji Peter Nnaji, Mrs. Florence Ifeyinwa Igboji and Hon. Eugene Odo. Swearing in the Commissioners in the State Civil Service Commission, Gov. Ugwuanyi charged them to be honest, transparent, accountable, fair, just and committed in the exercise of their mandate of appointing persons into the State Civil Service and carrying out disciplinary control.

