Ugwuanyi swears in late Ekweremadu’s wife, others as commissioners

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, swore in Mrs. Stella Akpa Ekweremadu, wife of the late Commissioner for Transport and former member, who represented Aninri Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr., as Commissioner in the Enugu State Civil Service Commission.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also swore in retired State Permanent Secretary, Mr. Robinson Ogbonna Odo, mni, as Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission. Other Commissioners inaugurated by Ugwuanyi at the EXCO Chamber, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, alongside Mr. Odo and Mrs. Ekweremadu, were Dr. Mrs. Eucharia Offor (Member 1), Mr. Nathaniel Chidiebere Anike (Member 2) and Mrs. Joy Chinenye Odike (Member 3). Gov. Ugwuanyi equally swore in Commissioners in the reconstituted Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, with Professor of Political Science and renowned Consultant, Prof. Osy Okanya, as Chairman. Other members of the State LG Service Commission sworn in by the governor were Hon. Rodrick Ugwu, Nnaji Peter Nnaji, Mrs. Florence Ifeyinwa Igboji and Hon. Eugene Odo. Swearing in the Commissioners in the State Civil Service Commission, Gov. Ugwuanyi charged them to be honest, transparent, accountable, fair, just and committed in the exercise of their mandate of appointing persons into the State Civil Service and carrying out disciplinary control.

News Top Stories

Motor vehicle insurance: Nigerians lose out on Third Party benefits

Sunday Ojeme

Following an unending crisis among vehicle owners over crashes on the roads, indications have emerged that most Nigerian motorists are yet to take full advantage of their Third Party insurance policy pact with their underwriters. Findings have revealed that despite the aggressive campaigns by insurance operators to keep policyholders abreast of benefits in Third Party […]
UYOCCIMA to boost A’Ibom economy with 1,500 business in 2021

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

…urges FG to fix bad roads in S’South, S’East The Uyo Chamber of Commerce Industries Mine and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) has projected that it would create 1,500 viable businesses in Akwa Ibom State by 2021.   The initiative, which will be achieved with the support of the state government, is intended to boost the economic activities […]
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

Reporter

  Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office announced Sunday. It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians, who lag far behind Israel’s aggressive vaccination campaign and have not […]

