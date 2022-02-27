News

Ugwuanyi swears in newly elected LGA Chairmen, Deputies this week

…As govt bans Keke, Okada, Tipper-Truck in  selected communities to enhance security

 

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will this Thursday swear – in the 17 local government chairmen and their deputies elected during the recently concluded LGA elections in the state.

 

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, at 10am.

 

In another development, the state government has banned forthwith the operation of Tricycle (Keke), Motorcyle (Okada) and Tipper-Truck in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Areas of the state.

The state government also banned the opera-  option of Tricycle, Motorcyle and Tipper-Truck in the following communities/ neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA; Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki. Prof. Ortuanya, disclosed that the decision was sequel to an emergency Security Council meeting held in Enugu State Government House, “on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February, 2022.”

 

The statement enjoined members of the public “to comply with this Order as the Security Agencies in the State have been directed to enforce it”.

 

