News

Ugwuanyi swears in Ozoemena as Enugu Acting Chief Judge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the retirement of Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu, the immediate past Chief Judge of Enugu State from the service of the State Judiciary on September 7, 2021, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday swore in Hon. Justice AfojuluRaymondOzoemena as the Chief Judge in acting capacity. While swearing in Hon. Justice Ozoemena as the acting Chief Judge, Governor Ugwuanyi explained that the decision was based on the order of seniority of the Judges of the Enugu State High Court as confirmed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) via its letter Ref. No. NJC/S.14/HC.EN/9/1/228 dated September 1, 2021. The governor stated that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) did not contemplate that vacancy should exist in the Office of the Chief Judge of a State, given the sensitivity of the office and its functions

Our Reporters

