Ugwuanyi swears in two ENSIEC members

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday swore in Anthony Ugochukwu Ugwunnadi and George Obiora Ani, as members of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) Swearing in the new members of ENSIEC, Ugwuanyi, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, disclosed that they were appointed to fill the vacuum created as a result of expiration of the tenure of two former members of the commission. The governor expressed confidence that the state will benefit from the wealth of experience of the new members to further take ENSIEC to enviable heights in conducting credible, peaceful and transparent local government elections. He applauded members of ENSIEC for upholding the mandate given to them over the years. Responding on behalf of his newly sworn in colleague, Ani thanked Ugwuanyi for appointing them into the state’s electoral body and promised that they will discharge their responsibilities diligently in the conduct of credible and transparent LG elections in the state.
Related Articles
NDDCgate: Step down for investigation, NANS tells Akpabio
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and others indicted in the corruption scandal rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to step down in order to give room for proper investigation and audit of their activities. NANS made the call in […]
Angela Merkel visited poisoned Russian opposition leader in hospital
German chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Berlin hospital where he was recovering after being poisoned with Novichok, her spokesman has revealed. Mrs Merkel visited Navalny in a “personal” capacity, Steffen Seibert told a news conference on Monday. He did not say when or for how long the pair […]
Buhari: Nigeria lost $3bn in 6 years to gold smuggling
FG targets 250,000 jobs, $500m annual taxes from mining …plans building of gold refineries President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nige-ria lost about $3 billion to illegal gold smuggling between 2012 and 2018. The President made this disclosure yesterday at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development […]
