Ugwuanyi takes over welfare of only surviving child of deceased family

Following the sad news of the death of a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Chukwu, their three-yearold daughter, Nazareth and maid, Ukamaka Chukwu, after eating a meal suspected to be poisoned in their residence at Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. The development left their nine-month-old son, Chidiuto, as the only survivor, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has promised that the state government will take full responsibility to ensure that the child does not suffer in any form.

Speaking when a delegation from Ugwuanyi paid a condolence visit to the extended family of the deceased, who are in custody of the child, the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, who led the team, conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the governor to the family, describing the incident as a sad development.

The commissioner stressed that Ugwuanyi “is really saddened by this ugly development”, adding that “that is why he has sent us to come and condole with the family”. Nnaji assured the extended family, headed by Mr. Basil Chukwu, that they are not alone in the moment of grief as the government of Enugu State “is going to do everything to make sure it unravels the cause of these deaths so that no other person will be a victim of maybe food poison or whatever”.

