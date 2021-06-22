Ugwuanyi thanks stakeholders, residents for peace in Enugu

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday said the relative peace being enjoyed in the state was as a result of the support of all the stakeholders and people of the state, “who agreed that peace should reign.”

Ugwuanyi who spoke at a Thank-you rally organised by Opi Youths Movement (OYM) in recognition of his peace and development strides in Enugu State as well as his “unprecedented love and benevolence for Opi people including their youth”, held at St. Charles Catholic Church, Opi, in Nsukka Local Government Area, thanked the people of the area for their overwhelming support especially during his reelection.

The event also witnessed a civic reception in honour of the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Cosmas Ugwueze, who hails from Opi. Ugwuanyi expressed appreciation for all the stakeholders of Opi for coming together to recognize his administration’s modest achievements in spite of the nation’s various challenges bothering on economy, insecurity and public health.

The governor equally thanked the leaders and people of Enugu State for allowing peace to reign in the state and urged them to continue to remember him and his administration in their prayers.

In his address, the President General of Opi Youths Movement (OYM), Collins Ikenna Ezeagbo, commended Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in Opi and Nsukka LGA “as you can witness here today”.

