News

Ugwuanyi thanks stakeholders, residents for peace in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday said the relative peace being enjoyed in the state was as a result of the support of all the stakeholders and people of the state, “who agreed that peace should reign.”

 

Ugwuanyi who spoke at a Thank-you rally organised by Opi Youths Movement (OYM) in recognition of his peace and development strides in Enugu State as well as his “unprecedented love and benevolence for Opi people including their youth”, held at St. Charles Catholic Church, Opi, in Nsukka Local Government Area, thanked the people of the area for their overwhelming support especially during his reelection.

 

The event also witnessed a civic reception in honour of the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Cosmas Ugwueze, who hails from Opi. Ugwuanyi expressed appreciation for all the stakeholders of Opi for coming together to recognize his administration’s modest achievements in spite of the nation’s various challenges bothering on economy, insecurity and public health.

 

The governor equally thanked the leaders and people of Enugu State for allowing peace to reign in the state and urged them to continue to remember him and his administration in their prayers.

 

In his address, the President General of Opi Youths Movement (OYM), Collins Ikenna Ezeagbo, commended Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in Opi and Nsukka LGA “as you can witness here today”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Lekki report: CNN must be sanctioned – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report by CNN on the October 20 Lekki shooting, saying the network ought to be sanctioned. Mohammed at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said the report was one-dimensional and lacking in balance. CNN said its findings from verified video footages […]
News

Firm to Niger Delta: Ask your representatives questions about constituency projects

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

An organisation, under the aegis of Budgit Tracka has advised the people of Niger Delta region and community folks in the region to always ask political representatives in their domain questions about the constituency projects that supposed to be sited in the areas that are not there. It made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, […]
News

Infectious Diseases Bill: Arrest made me stronger, says Ugochinyere

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, yesterday said he would not abandon the fight to challenge the planned passage of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill by the House of Representatives. Ugochinyere, who regained freedom on Monday after four days in captivity, said the arrest made him stronger and determined […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica