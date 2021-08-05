Ugwuanyi to administrators: Relocate to your area for intelligence gathering

Determined to stem security challenges in the state, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed the newly sworn-in 68 Development Area Administrators to relocate to their areas and take charge immediately. This was as he directed that them to engage all traditional rulers, presidents of town unions, religious leaders, youth organisations, women organisations, the neighbourhood watch groups, as well as forest guards and indeed all stakeholders in their respective Development Areas to inspire a grassroots security architecture underpinned by robust intelligence gathering and communication of same to security agencies.

The governor, who gave the directives when he swore in the Administrators at the Government House in Enugu on Tuesday, however, stressed that the grassroots engagement strategy “is the only means of fully reclaiming our neighbourhoods and we expect no less.” On the imperative for this new paradigm of neighbourhood-based intelligence gathering, Governor Ugwuanyi pointed out that the strategy “stares us in the face,” stressing that “if we must secure our communities/ neighbourhoods and fulfill our pivotal mandate of security and enhance the welfare of our people.

