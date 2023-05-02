Ugwuanyi To Hand Over Diagnostic Centre To NSIA

Towards the take-off of the first phase of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) healthcare expansion programme, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will today perform the transfer of the upgrade of the State Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu to a Comprehensive Diagnostic and Oncology (cancer) Treatment Centre to NSIA, as well as launch the Equilease Systems Limited.

This is based on the collaboration agreement recently reached by the NSIA and Governor Ugwuanyi for the upgrade of the State Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu to a Comprehensive Diagnostic and Oncology (cancer) Treatment Centre. In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, the Equilease Systems Limited is a specialty equipment leasing company established by NSIA, which will provide the medical diagnostic equipment required for the upgrade “to fully equip the centre and also enable it to render oncology and other services.”