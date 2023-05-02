News

Ugwuanyi To Hand Over Diagnostic Centre To NSIA

Posted on

Towards the take-off of the first phase of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) healthcare expansion programme, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will today perform the transfer of the upgrade of the State Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu to a Comprehensive Diagnostic and Oncology (cancer) Treatment Centre to NSIA, as well as launch the Equilease Systems Limited.

This is based on the collaboration agreement recently reached by the NSIA and Governor Ugwuanyi for the upgrade of the State Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu to a Comprehensive Diagnostic and Oncology (cancer) Treatment Centre. In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, the Equilease Systems Limited is a specialty equipment leasing company established by NSIA, which will provide the medical diagnostic equipment required for the upgrade “to fully equip the centre and also enable it to render oncology and other services.”

Save us from killer herdsmen, Ogun elders beg Buhari, Abiodun

Posted on

Elders in the Central Senatorial District of Ogun State yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Dapo Abiodun to save them from killer Fulani herdsmen. The appeal followed the renewed clash between farmers and herdsmen in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area on Thursday. No fewer than five people were reportedly killed, with severalothersinjuredinaclash. It was […]
Sustainability: BAT reaffirms commitment to environment

Posted on

British American Tobacco in West and Central Africa (BAT) has launched a sustainability show at the company’s factory in Ibadan, Oyo State.   The project is an evidence of stellar results from its investments in sustainability and an affirmation of the company’s commitment to the environment.   The sustainability corner exhibits several end products obtained […]
It’s illegal to pay subsidies using Federation Account – Sanusi

Posted on

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reminded the Federal Government that it is illegal to pay petroleum subsidies using funds from the Federation Account. The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor spoke virtually as a panellist on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja. […]

