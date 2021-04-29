Ugwuanyi to indigenes: Think home in your investment decisions

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to expansion of the frontiers of favourable investment in the state, through sustained enabling environment for improvement of business. He stressed that the state had adequate stock of developable and arable land, robust physical infrastructure, willing youthful workforce, safe and secure environment, favourable policies and regulatory framework, friendly tax regime, adding that most importantly that state parades impressive “Ease of Doing Business Credentials.”

The governor, who spoke while declaring open the Easton Hill Continental Hotel on Independence Layout, Enugu, thestated capital, built by Chief Mike Onu from Nkanu West Local Government Area for business, therefore, called on all illustrious sons anddaughtersof EnuguState to think home first in their investment decisions.

He also pointed out that such decisions would go a long way in promoting a harmonious working relationship with the state government and also expanded the economic opportunities of the people of the state, said: “This is another in a series of new businesses that I have had the privilege to commission in recent times.” Ugwuanyi added: “It is usually heartening for me to see the establishment of Small and Medium Enterprises in Enugu State. These businesses will bring huge economic benefits including job creation, wealth creation, improvement in the internally generated revenue of the state and mitigation of youth restiveness.”

