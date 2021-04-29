News

Ugwuanyi to indigenes: Think home in your investment decisions

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to expansion of the frontiers of favourable investment in the state, through sustained enabling environment for improvement of business. He stressed that the state had adequate stock of developable and arable land, robust physical infrastructure, willing youthful workforce, safe and secure environment, favourable policies and regulatory framework, friendly tax regime, adding that most importantly that state parades impressive “Ease of Doing Business Credentials.”

The governor, who spoke while declaring open the Easton Hill Continental Hotel on Independence Layout, Enugu, thestated capital, built by Chief Mike Onu from Nkanu West Local Government Area for business, therefore, called on all illustrious sons anddaughtersof EnuguState to think home first in their investment decisions.

He also pointed out that such decisions would go a long way in promoting a harmonious working relationship with the state government and also expanded the economic opportunities of the people of the state, said: “This is another in a series of new businesses that I have had the privilege to commission in recent times.” Ugwuanyi added: “It is usually heartening for me to see the establishment of Small and Medium Enterprises in Enugu State. These businesses will bring huge economic benefits including job creation, wealth creation, improvement in the internally generated revenue of the state and mitigation of youth restiveness.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Christmas: Hon. Binta Bello distributes cash, clothing in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

………. Visits hospitals in Gombe South Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, former member representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency in Gombe state on Tuesday distributed cash and clothing materials worth millions of Naira to the people of Gombe South Senatorial Distric for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Distributing the materials in Billiri, Hon. Binta, who was the Senatorial […]
News

Olonisakin, Buratai, others appear before senate panel for screening as ambassadors

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past Service Chiefs have appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening as ambassadors of Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed them as ambassadors after they left office in January. The ex-service chiefs are Abayomi Olonisakin, former chief of Fefence Staff; Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff; Ibok-Ete Ibas, former […]
News

Panic as gunmen kill two Prison officials in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Barely 24 hours after four police men and two men of the Nigerian Navy were killed by gunmen on Thursday, two prison officials were yesterday killed by gunmen in Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and took away their arms. This is coming as panic grips residents of Ihiala, Nnewi South and Orumba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica