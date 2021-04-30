News

Ugwuanyi: We’ll continue to promote human rights, others

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday said that his administration had leveraged every opportunity to promote fundamental human rights and freedom of residents of the state through various timehonoured initiatives. The governor disclosed this during the inauguration of the newly renovated Enugu State Office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Enugu. Ugwuanyi, however, noted that his administration had already initiated and achieved a lot in promoting fundamental human rights and freedom of the residents through domestication of the Child Rights Act in the state and establishment of the Tamar-Sexual Assault and Referral Centre (Tamar-Sarc) for provision of free medical, legal and counselling services for victims of rape, especially women and girl-child. Other initiatives, according to him, include the establishment of Oasis of Hope for the Needy, a centre for taking care of vulnerable children, as well as victims of sexual and domestic assaults; training of staff of Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) on application of human rights principles in enforcement and compliance; as well as training of the State Neighbourhood Watch Associations on human rights issues.

