Ugwuanyi: We’ll ensure Enugu remains most-secured state in Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure that the state remains the safest and most-secured in the country.

Ugwuanyi said this yesterday in Enugu at the public presentation of a book entitled: “Effective Policing and Security in South-East Nigeria’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book, which has three major parts, was written by retired Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG), Dr. Celestine Okoye.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said security had remained his administration’s primary concern. He said that the enormous investment in the area of security had led to the pervading peace and tranquility in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, Enugu is the first state to implement the ‘Forest Guard’ after the decision to set up the outfit was reached by the South-East Governors’ Forum.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, said that aside the book being about effective policing in the South-East zone, it would go long way in providing security solution to the entire country and Africa at large.

“The author, being someone who had got years of experience and tour of duty as a police officer within and outside the country, had put down a book to help fight insecurity in its entirety within Africa.

“The book gave practical and real-time approach on how security challenges can be collectively fought, with result achieved,’’ Abdurrahman said.

