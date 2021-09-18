News

Ugwuanyi will not be distracted by Fani-Kayode’s claim

Enugu state government yesterday said it did not want to be distracted by claims that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC). While reacting to claims by former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode that he was discussing with Governor Ugwuanyi for his possible defection to the APC, Mr. Chidi Nnanyelugo Aroh, the Enugu State Commissioner for Information, told Saturday Telegraph in Enugu yesterday that his boss was a busy man and that he had no time reacting to such tales.

It will be recalled that Femi Fani-Kayode spoke with state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari after formally defected to the APC from the PDP on Thursday and spoke with state house correspondents after the meeting. Aroh said that Gov Ugwuanyi is the chairman of PDP zoning committee and that he was working hard to upgrade infrastructure in the state as well as ensure that Enugu remained the most peaceful state in the zone. He directed that all enquiries regarding the claim by Femi Fani-Kayode should be directed at him and not Ugwuanyi.

“What do you expect us to say? Femi Kayode said that he is reaching out on somebody, it’s not our business. If somebody says I’m talking to somebody, if you have any question ask the person who said he he is talking to somebody,” he said. In his reaction, Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade through his Special Assistant on Media, Christian Ita, said, it is laughable. ‘‘It is a laughable claim that we dismiss with a wave of the hand. Everyone in this country knows the relationship that exists between PMB and Gov Ayade. So Ayade, who was courted by both APC and the PDP did not require a third party to join Buhari in the APC,’’ he said.

