Ugwuanyi will represent all of us in Senate – Udi people

The people of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, expressed confidence in the ability of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to represent them in the senate. They made this declaration when they converged on the Government House, Enugu, to thank the governor over the emergence of their son, Engr. Osita Ngwu, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu West Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections. The jubilant people of Udi LGA, who came with their clergy, traditional rulers, different masquerades and cultural dance groups, said they are deeply grateful to Ugwuanyi for acceding to their yearning to occupy the senatorial seat of Enugu West Senatorial District for the first time in the history of the state. Led by the PDP senatorial candidate, Ngwu, the Chairman of Udi LGA, Philip Okoh, member representing Udi South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Chuka Eneh, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs,Dr. Charles Egumgbe, and the General Manager of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), Chukwuemelie Agu, among other stakeholders, the people told Ugwuanyi that they will forever remain indebted to him for breaking the jinx and ensuring that they receive their fair share in the political gamut of Enugu West Senatorial District and the state. Speaking, the Rector, Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, Ezeagu LGA, Rev. Fr. Dr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, said that; “the governor showed to us that he is a father, not just a father of the entire state but a father that has the pains and feelings of Udi people at heart”.

